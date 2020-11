Election Update: Trump Campaign Files Lawsuits In Attempt To Change Election Results The Trump campaign has launched a slew of lawsuits in several states designed to dent Joe Biden's growing lead in the vote count. But state courts are quickly dismissing some of those suits.

