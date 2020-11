What Georgia Voters Think Of The Elections Georgia became one of the most contested areas in the U.S. The state hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, but growing and diversifying suburbs made it a battleground state.

What Georgia Voters Think Of The Elections Elections What Georgia Voters Think Of The Elections What Georgia Voters Think Of The Elections Audio will be available later today. Georgia became one of the most contested areas in the U.S. The state hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, but growing and diversifying suburbs made it a battleground state. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor