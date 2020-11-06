Tiana Major9: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Ascending R&B talent Tiana Major9 welcomes us into her South London home with a band she assembled for her Tiny Desk (home) concert. Tiana gained the music world's attention in August when Adele took to Instagram to call the song "Same Space?" "absolutely stunning!!" (The post was liked more than 430,000 times.) I was lucky enough to witness a private Tiana showcase in Los Angeles several months earlier, where I was moved by the refined nature of her voice.

She begins her Tiny Desk with an ending of sorts: the devastating "Collide," written for the final sequence of Lena Waithe's critically acclaimed film Queen & Slim. Later, she shows off her range and timbre on "Think About You," a stunning love song that infuses elements of jazz, alternative R&B and her Jamaican roots. The sweetness in its refrain "I need more hours in the day ... just to think about you" feels like a blueprint for how to spend the third wave of quarantine.

SET LIST

"Collide"

"...Exclusively"

"Think About You"

"Lucky"

MUSICIANS

Tiana Major9: vocals

Daniella Bernard: keys

Gaetan Judd: guitar

Benjamin Bekantoy: bass

CREDITS

Video By: Lauren Ambersley

Audio By: PRGRSHN

TINY DESK TEAM