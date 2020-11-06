Accessibility links
Encore: Memories Of Great-Grandmother Silvia
Ellaraino, right, spoke about her late great-grandmother with her friend Baki AnNur at StoryCorps in Los Angeles, in 2011.

This episode of StoryCorps originally aired in 2011.

When she was 16, Ella Raino, who goes by "Ellaraino," met her great-grandmother, Silvia, for the first time. And Silvia had plenty of stories to tell. She described being a teenager, much like Ellaraino — and seeing the Civil War, and slavery, come to an end. At StoryCorps in 2011, Ellaraino spoke with her friend Baki AnNur, about her visit with Silvia, who was 106-years old at the time.

Audio produced for Morning Edition by Jasmyn Morris. Recorded in partnership with KPCC.

