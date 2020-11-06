Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct 2020's Honorees

The 35th annual class of inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland include Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is tonight. Here is our 30-second version. Depeche Mode.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JUST CAN'T GET ENOUGH")

DEPECHE MODE: (Singing) I just can't get enough.

MARTIN: The Doobie Brothers.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHINA GROVE")

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: (Singing) Whoa, China Grove.

MARTIN: Whitney Houston.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY")

WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) Oh, I want to dance with somebody.

MARTIN: Nine Inch Nails.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEAD LIKE A HOLE")

NINE INCH NAILS: (Singing) Head like a hole

MARTIN: Notorious B.I.G.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JUICY")

THE NOTORIOUS BIG: (Rapping) And if you don't know, now you know.

MARTIN: And T. Rex.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GET IT ON")

T REX: (Singing) Get it on. Bang a gong.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

