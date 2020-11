Auto Sales Rebound Faster Than Analysts Had Predicted Earlier this year things were looking grim for the auto sector. Plants were shut down and experts predicted a big drop in demand. But now automakers are making a lot of money.

Auto Sales Rebound Faster Than Analysts Had Predicted

Earlier this year things were looking grim for the auto sector. Plants were shut down and experts predicted a big drop in demand. But now automakers are making a lot of money.