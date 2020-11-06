3 Men Cited For Trying To Cook Chickens In Hot Spring At Yellowstone

A park ranger learned that a group with cooking pots was hiking toward Yellowstone National Park's Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of the laws of cooking. You may, if you wish, fry an egg on a hot sidewalk. You may not apparently cook a chicken in a hot spring at Yellowstone National Park. Acting on a tip, a park ranger found several men dipping a burlap sack with two whole chickens in the spring. It's illegal and dangerous to get too close to Yellowstone's hot springs and geysers. If you're going to risk your life that way, better to do it with a turkey fryer in your garage. It's MORNING EDITION.

