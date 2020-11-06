Accessibility links
Dropbox: Drew Houston : How I Built This with Guy Raz In 2006, Drew Houston got on a bus from Boston heading to New York. He planned to use the three-hour ride to get some work done, so he opened his laptop, and realized he had left his thumb drive with all of his work files at home. Drew decided he never wanted to have that problem again. On that bus ride, he started writing the code to build a cloud-based file storage and sharing service he called Dropbox. Fourteen years later, Drew and his co-founder, Arash Ferdowsi, have built Dropbox into a public company worth close to $8 billion. Order the How I Built This book at: https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
Dropbox: Drew Houston

Drew Houston, Co-founder and CEO of Dropbox. Chelsea Beck for NPR hide caption

