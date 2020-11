U.S. Unemployment Rate Continued To Drop In October U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%. The U.S. has regained about half the jobs lost in March and April, but a pandemic surge may cloud the recovery.

U.S. Unemployment Rate Continued To Drop In October Economy U.S. Unemployment Rate Continued To Drop In October U.S. Unemployment Rate Continued To Drop In October Audio will be available later today. U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9%. The U.S. has regained about half the jobs lost in March and April, but a pandemic surge may cloud the recovery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor