Not My Job: We Quiz A'ja Wilson, The WNBA's MVP, On The DMV

Enlarge this image Harry How/Getty Images Harry How/Getty Images

A'ja Wilson, a forward for the Las Vegas Aces, is the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player, so we've invited her to play a game called "Please take a number and stand in line." Three questions for a basketball MVP about the DMV.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.