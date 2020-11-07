Fresh Air Weekend: 'How To Make A Slave' Author; The Enduring Impact Of COVID-19

Enlarge this image toggle caption Brenda Molife/The Ohio State University Press Brenda Molife/The Ohio State University Press

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'How To Make A Slave' Author On The Advice That Changed His Writing Career: Jerald Walker talks about growing up on Chicago's South Side, raising his two sons in a predominantly white suburb and preventing his essays from turning into clichés about the Black experience.

Cornet Player Ron Miles Embraces His Pop Influences On 'Rainbow Sign': Much of the music on Miles' new album has a poppy accessibility — but it isn't quite easy listening. Instead his quintet stretches the material and lets things get a little warped.

Denial And Lies Are 'Almost An Intrinsic Part Of An Epidemic,' Doctor Says: Apollo's Arrow author Nicholas Christakis says we're likely to be living with pandemic-related social restrictions into 2022 — even if an effective vaccine is developed.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'How To Make A Slave' Author On The Advice That Changed His Writing Career

Cornet Player Ron Miles Embraces His Pop Influences On 'Rainbow Sign'

Denial And Lies Are 'Almost An Intrinsic Part Of An Epidemic,' Doctor Says