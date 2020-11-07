Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Maz, a man in Florida has invented a wonderful new robot that can do a daily task for you. What is the task?

MAZ JOBRANI: It holds your hand.

SAGAL: No, I wish. That'd be nice. Something that most people do first thing in the morning and last thing at night.

JOBRANI: Brush.

SAGAL: No, not quite.

JOBRANI: You brush...

SAGAL: It's something you put in in the morning and take out at night.

JOBRANI: Oh, contact lenses.

SAGAL: Yes, exactly. It's a robot for putting on your contact lenses.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HELEN HONG: What?

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

JOBRANI: (Laughter).

SAGAL: The idea is you simply bend down, and you put your eye onto this machine, and it...

HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Raises the contact lens...

DULCE SLOAN: No.

SAGAL: ...And places it gently - and then one day, we presume...

SLOAN: No.

SAGAL: ...Quite forcefully - into your eye.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: It's a total game-changer for people who both hate to touch their own eyes but don't mind being violently blinded by a machine.

HONG: (Laughter).

JOBRANI: Is it called the Larry, Curly and Moe bot, where it...

SAGAL: Ow. Ow. Ow.

JOBRANI: (Vocalizing).

SAGAL: No, no. The device uses suction cups to insert and remove lenses from the surface...

HONG: What?

SAGAL: ...Of your eyeballs - you know, just like in a nightmare.

HONG: (Laughter).

(SOUNDBITE OF PETER GABRIEL SONG, "IN YOUR EYES")

AUTOMATED VOICE: Love. I get so lost sometimes.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists count that vote in our Bluff The Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.