Predictions

Our panelists predict, after many states legalized drugs, what will be legalized next.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next thing a state will legalize? Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: California and New York will both legalize bringing an emotional support Canadian to the polls next election.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Now that something as fun as psychedelic mushrooms is legal, the next thing to be legalized will be the practice of walking your dog naked so when they poop, so can you.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Dulce Sloan.

DULCE SLOAN: Mobile, Ala.'s longtime ban on silly string and confetti will be repealed. We all need a little fun nowadays, and nothing like picking tiny bits of paper and rubber out of your hair to have a good time.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thanks, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Maz Jobrani, Dulce Sloan. And thanks to all of you for listening. It was a stressful week. We got through it together. We'll do that again next week. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you then.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.