Cat Who Vanished From Washington State Home Turns Up In Alaska

The owners of a cat named Panda spent time searching the neighborhood and posting on Facebook for the lost cat. Days later, a Home Depot employee found Panda in a shipping crate in Kenai, Ala.

NOEL KING, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Noel King. In mid-October, a cat named Panda vanished from his home in Washington state. His owners searched the neighborhood and posted on Facebook. And then, nine days later, a Home Depot employee found Panda in a shipping crate in Kenai, Alaska, almost 2,500 miles from home. Panda was reunited with his family. They honestly have no idea what happened. They think maybe he jumped onto a mail truck and was off. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.