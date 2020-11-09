How Whiteness Affected The Election

Democrat Joe Biden has won the presidency, but the election wasn't the referendum on President Donald Trump that some had hoped for. In fact, President Trump reached more voters in 2020 than he did in 2016.

What happened? Part of the answer lies in who voted and how.

Fifty-seven percent of white voters supported President Trump, according to The New York Times' 2020 exit polls.

Exit polls are only estimates, but they do place whiteness and race at the center of the election.

Professors Eddie Glaude Jr. and Brittney Cooper joined us to talk about the role of race in both Biden's victory and Trump's relative success.

