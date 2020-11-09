Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished

Americans tend to see Mississippi, and often, the entire South, as solidly conservative.



But Georgia disproved that theory this year by going purple. Voters split almost down the middle on who they wanted for president.

They're not alone. Writer Kiese Laymon takes on the messiness, richness, violence and diversity of the South in his work, as well as the complex question of what it means to be Black and from Mississippi.

His republished essay collection is "How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America."



He spoke with us about his life, his grandmother and his work.

