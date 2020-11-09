Accessibility links
Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished : 1A "It's sort of hard to hurt yourself and not hurt anyone else," says author Kiese Laymon about his republished essay collection, "How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America."

Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished

Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished

Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished

Kiese Laymon On 'How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America,' Republished

Kiese Laymon is a recipient of the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction. His essay collection, "How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America" was recently republished. Kiese Laymon hide caption

Kiese Laymon is a recipient of the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction. His essay collection, "How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America" was recently republished.

Americans tend to see Mississippi, and often, the entire South, as solidly conservative.

But Georgia disproved that theory this year by going purple. Voters split almost down the middle on who they wanted for president.

They're not alone. Writer Kiese Laymon takes on the messiness, richness, violence and diversity of the South in his work, as well as the complex question of what it means to be Black and from Mississippi.

His republished essay collection is "How to Slowly Kill Yourself And Others in America."

He spoke with us about his life, his grandmother and his work.

