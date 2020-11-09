Accessibility links
What We Know About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine : 1A "It seems the states that had previously avoided COVID-19 are getting hit," says reporter Dan Diamond. "And in those states, there may have been fewer protections over the last few months because people felt safer."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

What We Know About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Listen · 35:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/933057398/933929455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
What We Know About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

1A

What We Know About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

What We Know About Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Listen · 35:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/933057398/933929455" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

With promising news of a vaccine from drug company Pfizer, what could pandemic response look like in 2021? Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With promising news of a vaccine from drug company Pfizer, what could pandemic response look like in 2021?

Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Everything is bigger in Texas. Unfortunately, that also applies to the number of people infected with coronavirus.

Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. It's the latest grim data point from Johns Hopkins University as the U.S. faces a nationwide surge in new cases.

But it's not all bad news.

Dr. Anthony Fauci wasted no time expressing his delight after drug company Pfizer announced that it had completed a large-scale clinical trial. The company said their results were very encouraging.

If the country's top infectious disease expert is excited, does that mean we should be too?

We got into that question—and many more—with reporter Dan Diamond, epidemiologist Bill Hanage and Dr. Paul Offit.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.