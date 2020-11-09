Prop 22 Passed. What's Ahead For Gig Workers Nationwide?

The presidential race has gotten a lot of airtime. But in California, voters passed a ballot measure that could also have some sweeping ramifications.

Proposition 22 exempts gig-based app companies like Uber, Lyft, and Door-Dash from classifying their workers as employees. Now, they'll remain independent contractors. That means these workers are ineligible for many employee protections and benefits.

Tech companies and other Prop 22 advocates say this classification will maintain worker flexibility. For its opponents, this spells a dangerous turn for labor rights in the gig economy.

Edward Ongweso Jr., law professor David Levine, and Jan Kreuger, a Lyft driver talked with us about Prop 22.

