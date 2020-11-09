The News Roundup For November 13, 2020

In the end—it wasn't even that close. Joe Biden currently leads the popular vote by 5.1 million. It's the widest margin in two decades.

Of course, that's not how we elect a president. But so far, President Trump refuses to concede–or to begin the transfer of power.

And, coronavirus continues to ravage the nation. Case numbers have shattered records almost every day this week. But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Meanwhile, internationally, Ethiopia's leader won the Nobel Peace Prize last year. But now, he appears to be behind an attack that Amnesty International says has left hundreds of his own people dead. What is going on?

And coronavirus vaccine trials caused a stir in Russia and Brazil as the world struggles to control the pandemic's winter wave.

Iran's nuclear stock goes up, TikTok may be going down and nearly all of Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers are on their way out the door.

We welcome back journalists Jane Coaston, Shane Harris, and Alexandra Jaffe to process the week's domestic headlines, while Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar, and Nina-Maria Potts help us tackle all things international.

