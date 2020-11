Megan Rapinoe / Remembering Alex Trebek : Fresh Air The USWNT soccer star and activist spoke with Terry Gross about her World Cup wins, the ongoing fight for pay equality in women's sports, and taking a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Her new memoir about her life on and off the field is 'One Life.'



Also, we remember longtime 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek. He died Nov. 8.