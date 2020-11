Supreme Court To Consider Constitutionality Of Obamacare The Supreme Court will hear a case Tuesday questioning the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with medical pricing expert Erin Fuse Brown about what's at stake.

Supreme Court To Consider Constitutionality Of Obamacare Health Care Supreme Court To Consider Constitutionality Of Obamacare Supreme Court To Consider Constitutionality Of Obamacare Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court will hear a case Tuesday questioning the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with medical pricing expert Erin Fuse Brown about what's at stake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor