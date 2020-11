What Are Biden's Plans For Foreign Policy? Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, expressing hope for improving relations strained under the Trump administration. Biden has vowed to shore up global ties.

What Are Biden's Plans For Foreign Policy? Politics What Are Biden's Plans For Foreign Policy? What Are Biden's Plans For Foreign Policy? Audio will be available later today. Many world leaders congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory, expressing hope for improving relations strained under the Trump administration. Biden has vowed to shore up global ties. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor