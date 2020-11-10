Accessibility links
Whatever Happened to Rapper Bobby Shmurda? : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders The rapper Bobby Shmurda had a big viral hit in 2014, and it looked like he was going to be a star. But just months later, Bobby and his friends were arrested and charged in connection with a murder and several other shootings. Our friends at NPR Music podcast Louder Than A Riot trace the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration, and they take a look at Bobby's story in this episode.
Louder Than A Riot: 'The Badder, The Better: Bobby Shmurda (Pt 1)'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Louder Than A Riot is a NPR Music podcast.

NPR

Louder Than A Riot is a NPR Music podcast.

NPR
Bobby Shmurda is the subject of a series of episodes from NPR Music's Louder Than A Riot podcast.

Dale Edwin Murray for NPR

Bobby Shmurda is the subject of a series of episodes from NPR Music's Louder Than A Riot podcast.

Dale Edwin Murray for NPR

The rapper Bobby Shmurda had a big viral hit in 2014, and it looked like he was going to be a star. But just months later, Bobby and his friends were arrested and charged in connection with a murder and several other shootings. Our friends at NPR Music podcast Louder Than A Riot trace the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration, and they take a look at Bobby's story in this episode.

This episode was originally produced by NPR's Louder Than A Riot team.