Louder Than A Riot: 'The Badder, The Better: Bobby Shmurda (Pt 1)'
The rapper Bobby Shmurda had a big viral hit in 2014, and it looked like he was going to be a star. But just months later, Bobby and his friends were arrested and charged in connection with a murder and several other shootings. Our friends at NPR Music podcast Louder Than A Riot trace the interconnected rise of hip-hop and mass incarceration, and they take a look at Bobby's story in this episode.
This episode was originally produced by NPR's Louder Than A Riot team.