The Dalai Lama Offers A Warning On Climate Change NPR's Noel King speaks with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, about his vision for addressing climate change. He has co-authored a book about climate change called: Our Only Home.

The Dalai Lama Offers A Warning On Climate Change Environment The Dalai Lama Offers A Warning On Climate Change The Dalai Lama Offers A Warning On Climate Change Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King speaks with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, about his vision for addressing climate change. He has co-authored a book about climate change called: Our Only Home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor