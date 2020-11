Pet Adoptions Bring Some Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic The nationwide increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic is good news for orphaned animals. It's also good for humans. Research shows pets can improve both physical and mental health.

Pet Adoptions Bring Some Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic Health Pet Adoptions Bring Some Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic Pet Adoptions Bring Some Joy During Coronavirus Pandemic Audio will be available later today. The nationwide increase in pet adoptions during the pandemic is good news for orphaned animals. It's also good for humans. Research shows pets can improve both physical and mental health. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor