South Dakota Doctor On How His Hospital Is Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Rapid City Hospital in South Dakota, about the staffing shortage at his hospital amid the surge of coronavirus cases.

South Dakota Doctor On How His Hospital Is Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge National South Dakota Doctor On How His Hospital Is Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge South Dakota Doctor On How His Hospital Is Strained As Coronavirus Cases Surge Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical affairs at Rapid City Hospital in South Dakota, about the staffing shortage at his hospital amid the surge of coronavirus cases. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor