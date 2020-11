Public Health Officials Face A Need To Market Coronavirus Vaccination News of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness has inspired hope around containing the coronavirus. But polls show that up to two-thirds of Americans say they are unlikely to get a vaccine.

Public Health Officials Face A Need To Market Coronavirus Vaccination Medical Treatments Public Health Officials Face A Need To Market Coronavirus Vaccination Public Health Officials Face A Need To Market Coronavirus Vaccination Audio will be available later today. News of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's effectiveness has inspired hope around containing the coronavirus. But polls show that up to two-thirds of Americans say they are unlikely to get a vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor