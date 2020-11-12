Accessibility links
What Trump Might Do With His Remaining Weeks In Office : Fresh Air 'Politico' journalist Garrett Graff says presidents typically reserve their most controversial decisions for their last weeks in office. In a new article, Graff lays out some of the norm-busting actions President Trump may take in the days remaining in his presidency. Trump is already blocking president-elect Biden's access to classified information — and some worry he might destroy White House records and begin issuing pardons.
What Trump Might Do With His Remaining Weeks In Office

