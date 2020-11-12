Accessibility links
Biden Readies His Coronavirus Task Force; Matt Rogers and 'Haute Dog' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders What could a new president mean for the coronavirus pandemic? Sam talks to Ed Yong, staff writer at The Atlantic, about President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus task force and how much the federal government can do to change the course of the pandemic. Then, Sam chats with comedian Matt Rogers, whose projects this year include competition show Haute Dog on HBO Max, Quibi's Gayme Show and the podcast Las Culturistas (which he hosts with SNL's Bowen Yang). They talk about pop culture and what's giving them joy in 2020.

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.
Biden's Coronavirus Response, Plus Comedian Matt Rogers

Listen · 37:04
  • Download
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Carolyn Kaster/AP hide caption

Carolyn Kaster/AP

President-elect Joe Biden waves as he leaves The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Carolyn Kaster/AP

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.