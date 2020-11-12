#2046: The Exercise Diaries : The Best of Car Talk This week, The Best of Car Talk kicks off with the tale of one man's descent to Dante's supplemental Circle of Hell, the local health club, where he is at the merciless hands of his personal trainer, Tanya. Then we're off to Virginia, where Shelia's Maxima smells like someone burned her dry cleaning. Elsewhere, Ethan's preparing to sell his truck, which was struck by lightning. Should he advertise it as "pre-disastered" or keep quiet? Also, from the don't-try-this-at- home department, Marty's dad got their vintage car started by sucking gas through the exhaust with a shop vac, and he still has his eyebrows! All this and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2046: The Exercise Diaries Listen · 54:50 54:50 #2046: The Exercise Diaries 54:50 The Best of Car Talk #2046: The Exercise Diaries #2046: The Exercise Diaries Listen · 54:50 54:50 This week, The Best of Car Talk kicks off with the tale of one man's descent to Dante's supplemental Circle of Hell, the local health club, where he is at the merciless hands of his personal trainer, Tanya. Then we're off to Virginia, where Shelia's Maxima smells like someone burned her dry cleaning. Elsewhere, Ethan's preparing to sell his truck, which was struck by lightning. Should he advertise it as "pre-disastered" or keep quiet? Also, from the don't-try-this-at- home department, Marty's dad got their vintage car started by sucking gas through the exhaust with a shop vac, and he still has his eyebrows! All this and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor