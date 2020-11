Philadelphia Agrees To Provide About 60 Vacant Houses To Unsheltered Residents U.S. cities are facing an increase in the number of homeless residents. The housing crisis in Philadelphia led to an unusual agreement to allow some homeless people to move into vacant houses.

