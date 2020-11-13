Copland House: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

But the desk – and the home setup – for this performance beats them all. The location is the home, and not so tiny writing desk, of Aaron Copland, America's beloved composer.

Copland, who would have turned 120 on Nov. 14, gave us Appalachian Spring, Fanfare for the Common Man and Rodeo, among many other works that helped define a singular American sound. The set begins with one of the composer's earliest pieces in a jazzy vein, while the Violin Sonata that follows embodies America's wide open spaces, filled with possibilities. The Duo for flute and piano, which closes the set and features the great flutist Carol Wincenc, was actually written at the very desk seen in this video.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Copland House, Inc. Copland House, Inc.

Michael Boriskin plays Copland's own piano. He's the artistic and executive director of Copland House, located an hour north of New York City in the lower Hudson River Valley. What was once Copland's home is now a creative center for American music.

Copland's music from Copland's own desk – what could be more authentic than that?

SET LIST

Three Moods: III. Jazzy

Sonata for Violin and Piano: I. Andante semplice – Allegro

Duo for flute and piano: II. Poetic, somewhat mournful; III. Lively, with bounce

MUSICIANS

Michael Boriskin: piano

Curtis Macomber: violin

Carol Wincenc: flute

CREDITS

Video and Audio: Jeremy Tressler

TINY DESK TEAM