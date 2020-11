Where Polling Went Wrong In The 2020 Presidential Election Joe Biden won the presidential election, but it was a lot closer than the polls suggested. And there's evidence that political polling in 2020 was even further off than in 2016.

Where Polling Went Wrong In The 2020 Presidential Election

Audio will be available later today. Joe Biden won the presidential election, but it was a lot closer than the polls suggested. And there's evidence that political polling in 2020 was even further off than in 2016.