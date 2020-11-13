Japanese Town Uses Robot Wolf To Scare Away Bears

Officials in the Japanese town of Takikawa saw bears roaming around and were worried about an attack. So they used a fur covered wolf scarecrow that howls when it detects motion to scare them away.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Officials in the Japanese town of Takikawa saw bears roaming around, and they were worried about an attack. So their solution?

(SOUNDBITE OF ROBOT SCREECHING)

KING: That is the Monster Wolf. It's a fur-covered scarecrow with a wolf head. When it senses movement, its red eyes flash. And it starts screeching and howling. So far, it's been working. Officials say no bear sightings have been reported since. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.