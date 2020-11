Toy Stories

Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton act out a scene from a fake movie based on a board game, à la Clue or Battleship, for social media celebrities Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion. It was a bit of a Risk, but they put their Craniums together like a couple of Masterminds, and had no Trouble.

Heard on Sarah Silverman, Sarah Paulson, Rickey Thompson & Denzel Dion: Influencers