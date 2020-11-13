Jazz Pianist Keith Jarrett : Fresh Air Jarrett is one of the most celebrated pianists in jazz — a musician acclaimed for his emotionally intense and physically energetic improvised performances. He was a prodigy who started playing piano at the age of 3. Now he has a new album, 'Budapest,' which was recorded during his last European concert tour. Jarrett recently revealed he had two strokes in 2018 and now he's partially paralyzed and unable to perform. Critic Kevin Whitehead reviews the album and we listen back to our 2000 interview with Jarrett.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the new film 'Ammonite,' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

