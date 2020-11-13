Accessibility links
A History of Donald Trump's Investigations, Debt and Bad Business : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders What's next for President Donald Trump once he leaves the White House? And what's next for his business? And what's he being investigated for again? And by whom?

We take a step back and break it all down with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the WNYC & ProPublica podcast Trump Inc., about Trump's finances, his mounting debt and how, after decades of bad business, he has always managed to find a way out.
Why Donald Trump is the Houdini of Bad Business

Then President-elect Donald Trump speaks as one of his attorneys stands by during a news conference on January 11, 2017, at Trump Tower in New York. Seth Wenig/AP hide caption

Then President-elect Donald Trump speaks as one of his attorneys stands by during a news conference on January 11, 2017, at Trump Tower in New York.

This episode was produced by Jinae West and edited by Jordana Hochman. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.