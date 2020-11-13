Why Donald Trump is the Houdini of Bad Business

What's next for President Donald Trump once he leaves the White House? And what's next for his business? And what's he being investigated for again? And by whom?



We take a step back and break it all down with Andrea Bernstein, co-host of the WNYC & ProPublica podcast Trump Inc., about Trump's finances, his mounting debt and how, after decades of bad business, he has always managed to find a way out.

