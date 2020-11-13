Biden Time

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office in two months, the Senate will likely be controlled by Republicans. Biden will probably be facing a start of term mired in congressional gridlock. What this means: don't expect many laws to get passed in the next couple years.

Still, there's quite a bit that Biden can do even without Congress. At the top of the list are some of the arguably most urgent items, like rejoining the World Health Organization as the world enters what looks to be a harsh pandemic winter.

But there's much more, especially when it comes to economic policy. Today on the show, we ask experts about the actions Biden can take without Congress that could have a big effect on Americans' economic lives. It's about banks, bureaucrats, billions (in tariffs), and the 'burbs.

