New York City Mayor Warns Schools Might Need To Close Next Week Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that schools in New York City could close as early as Monday. There's a debate over whether schools should be closed while restaurants and bars remain open.

New York City Mayor Warns Schools Might Need To Close Next Week Education New York City Mayor Warns Schools Might Need To Close Next Week New York City Mayor Warns Schools Might Need To Close Next Week Audio will be available later today. Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that schools in New York City could close as early as Monday. There's a debate over whether schools should be closed while restaurants and bars remain open. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor