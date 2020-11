Trump Talks About Coronavirus Vaccine President Trump has not given many public speeches since Election Day. But on Friday, he emerged from the White House to talk about his administration's efforts to speed a coronavirus vaccine.

Trump Talks About Coronavirus Vaccine Politics Trump Talks About Coronavirus Vaccine Trump Talks About Coronavirus Vaccine Audio will be available later today. President Trump has not given many public speeches since Election Day. But on Friday, he emerged from the White House to talk about his administration's efforts to speed a coronavirus vaccine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor