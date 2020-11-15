Dustin Johnson Wins Masters Tournament, Green Jacket For The 1st Time

Dustin Johnson won his first Masters title on Sunday at Augusta National, and added the famous green jacket to his wardrobe just a year after he finished tied for second in a career best at the 2019 tournament.

He finished the final round of his 10th Masters appearance with a record 20 under par and won the tournament five strokes over Australia's Cameron Smith and South Korea's Sungjae Im, who tied for second place.

Johnson's win on Sunday marked his 24th on the PGA tour. He also made history as the first player to reach 20 under par at the Masters, according to The New York Times. He came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in the world.

Like many other professional sports, the Masters looked different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament took place seven months after its traditional date in April following a postponement. Patrons and guests were also absent from the course as another precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Although the normal crowds were absent, Johnson was not alone when he won. His younger brother Austin has been along his side for seven years as his caddie.

"I love him being on the bag," Dustin said after his win. "I wouldn't want anyone else there. To share all these moments and memories with him is incredible."

Defending champion Tiger Woods presented Johnson with the green jacket. Woods won his fifth Masters title in 2019, marking a significant career comeback. Woods finished his 23rd Masters appearance one under par and did make history, but for a personal worst. Woods had his highest-ever score on a hole when he scored a 10 on the course's par-3 12th hole.

Though the tournament was postponed this year, players won't have to wait another year to head back to Augusta. The 2021 tournament is scheduled for April 8-11.