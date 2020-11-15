The Electoral College: Why We Still Use It And How To End It

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democrats have won the most votes in seven of the last eight presidential elections. So why did a Democrat only become President in five of them?

You can blame (or thank) the Electoral College.

The Electoral College will meet next month to vote. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to win. But why do we even have a system where the victor could be someone who didn't win a majority of votes?

Over 60 percent of Americans want to change the way we elect our president, according to a recent Gallup poll.



But is that just a pipe dream? What about the way we elect our representatives in Congress?

Democratic Elector Nina Ahmad of Pennsylvania and authors Ned Foley and David Litt joined us to talk about it.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.