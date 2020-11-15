An Epidemiologist And A Psychologist Talk About The Holidays

The United States is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths as we head into winter.

There's been an 82 percent jump in new cases in the last two weeks.

What should we expect as we head into the holidays and as more people lose the outdoor spaces they've come to rely on for social connection?

Epidemiologist Saskia Popescu and psychologist Vaile Wright talked us through the wintertime pandemic blues.

