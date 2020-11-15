Accessibility links
An Epidemiologist And A Psychologist Talk About The Holidays : 1A Are you canceling your Thanksgiving plans? If you are, you're not alone. After a massive surge in coronavirus cases, getting together is becoming even more risky. We talked about what to do during an upcoming holiday season like no other.

An Epidemiologist And A Psychologist Talk About The Holidays

Food Bank for New York City distributes turkeys and Thanksgiving fixings in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City hide caption

The United States is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths as we head into winter.

There's been an 82 percent jump in new cases in the last two weeks.

What should we expect as we head into the holidays and as more people lose the outdoor spaces they've come to rely on for social connection?

Epidemiologist Saskia Popescu and psychologist Vaile Wright talked us through the wintertime pandemic blues.

Find more tips on how to manage the holidays on our website.