Polling Your Leg? The Pitfalls Of Predicting An Election

We talked about the perks and perils of political polling with The Marist Institute for Public Opinion's Lee Miringoff, HuffPo's Ariel Edwards-Levy and Gallup's Mohamed Younis.

Polling Your Leg? The Pitfalls Of Predicting An Election

Listen · 32:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/935261940/936282677" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
1A

Empty voting booths are seen in Flint, Michigan at the Berston Fieldhouse polling place. SETH HERALD/SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Empty voting booths are seen in Flint, Michigan at the Berston Fieldhouse polling place.

The presidential races of 2016 and 2020 have led to different outcomes: red, blue. President Donald Trump won then. Joe Biden is now the president-elect.

But the public's deepening distrust in election polling is part of what unites the two election cycles.

We explored whether election polls are still valuable...and if they aren't, what the alternative could be with three experts: Lee Miringoff, Ariel Edwards-Levy and Mohamed Younis.

