Polling Your Leg? The Pitfalls Of Predicting An Election

The presidential races of 2016 and 2020 have led to different outcomes: red, blue. President Donald Trump won then. Joe Biden is now the president-elect.

But the public's deepening distrust in election polling is part of what unites the two election cycles.

We explored whether election polls are still valuable...and if they aren't, what the alternative could be with three experts: Lee Miringoff, Ariel Edwards-Levy and Mohamed Younis.

