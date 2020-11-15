Native Voters Shaped the 2020 Election. What's Next?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred/Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred/Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred

In 2018, voters elected two Native American women to Congress for the first time.

Now, President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering one of them, Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, to serve as Secretary of the Interior. She would be the first Indigenous woman member of the Cabinet.

The potential nomination comes after a wave of support from tribes across the country swept Biden into the White House. Now will he deliver for them?

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas talked to us about that and the record turnout across Indian Country.



Then, we talked with Protect the Sacred's Allie Young, Vote America's Jordan James Harvill, and The New Republic's Nick Martin.

Find all of our shows on our website.