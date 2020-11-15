Accessibility links
Native Voters Shaped the 2020 Election. What's Next? : 1A "It brings joy to my heart," says Kansas Representative Sharice Davids about the historic number of elected Native candidates this election. "I think more native folks in congress is going to mean the education of Native issues among our colleagues is going to be increased."

Native Voters Shaped the 2020 Election. What's Next?

Allie Young led a "get out the vote" campaign on horseback across the Navajo Nation, which spans across the states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred/Talia Maiden/Courtesy of Protect the Sacred hide caption

Allie Young led a "get out the vote" campaign on horseback across the Navajo Nation, which spans across the states of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

In 2018, voters elected two Native American women to Congress for the first time.

Now, President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly considering one of them, Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, to serve as Secretary of the Interior. She would be the first Indigenous woman member of the Cabinet.

The potential nomination comes after a wave of support from tribes across the country swept Biden into the White House. Now will he deliver for them?

Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas talked to us about that and the record turnout across Indian Country.

Then, we talked with Protect the Sacred's Allie Young, Vote America's Jordan James Harvill, and The New Republic's Nick Martin.

