The News Roundup For November 20, 2020

A hand-recount in Georgia confirms that President-elect Joe Biden won the state by roughly 12,000 votes.

New York City schools close while indoor dining at restaurants is still available.

Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends Americans stay home for Thanksgiving. Is there any indication we will?

Meanwhile, Mexico welcomes a decision by the U.S. Justice Department to hand back an accused former defense minister.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes history in the Middle East. And in just over a week, Peru swears in three presidents. What's going on?

We talked about the week's top national headlines with journalists Anita Kumar, Molly Ball, and Naftali Bendavid. Then, David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Jessica Donati joined us to unpack the most important stories from around the world.

