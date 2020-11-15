Accessibility links
The News Roundup For November 20, 2020 : 1A Over 250,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States. The acting Defense Secretary announces American troop withdrawals in Afghanistan and Iraq. We got to all that plus a lot more, as we covered the top stories from this week in the news.

The News Roundup For November 20, 2020

In Lima, Peru, after now-interim President Francisco Sagasti was sworn in, demonstrators demanded justice for the deaths of two young people who were killed during a protest. Beto Baron/Beto Baron/Getty Images hide caption

In Lima, Peru, after now-interim President Francisco Sagasti was sworn in, demonstrators demanded justice for the deaths of two young people who were killed during a protest.

A hand-recount in Georgia confirms that President-elect Joe Biden won the state by roughly 12,000 votes.

New York City schools close while indoor dining at restaurants is still available.

Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends Americans stay home for Thanksgiving. Is there any indication we will?

Meanwhile, Mexico welcomes a decision by the U.S. Justice Department to hand back an accused former defense minister.

And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes history in the Middle East. And in just over a week, Peru swears in three presidents. What's going on?

We talked about the week's top national headlines with journalists Anita Kumar, Molly Ball, and Naftali Bendavid. Then, David Rennie, Jennifer Williams, and Jessica Donati joined us to unpack the most important stories from around the world.

