How The GOP Defied Expectations Down The Ballot President Trump lost, but House Republicans had a better than anticipated 2020 election. Republican strategists and candidates explain how they did it, and why the suburbs are not lost for the party.

How The GOP Defied Expectations Down The Ballot Politics How The GOP Defied Expectations Down The Ballot How The GOP Defied Expectations Down The Ballot Audio will be available later today. President Trump lost, but House Republicans had a better than anticipated 2020 election. Republican strategists and candidates explain how they did it, and why the suburbs are not lost for the party. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor