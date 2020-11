Gillian Anderson On 'The Crown' & 'The X-Files' : Fresh Air Anderson talks about playing Margaret Thatcher in the new season of 'The Crown,' and then coaches Terry Gross on how to do the former prime minster's voice. We'll also talk about Anderson's role as a sex therapist in 'Sex Education,' and her ongoing fight for equal pay for her co-starring role in 'The X-Files.'



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the album 'The Otherside' from country singer-songwriter Cam.