VF Corporation Acquires Supreme For $2 Billion New York streetwear brand Supreme has been acquired by VF, the parent company of Vans, The North Face and Timberland. NPR discusses whether the brand will retain its street cred.

VF Corporation Acquires Supreme For $2 Billion Business VF Corporation Acquires Supreme For $2 Billion VF Corporation Acquires Supreme For $2 Billion Audio will be available later today. New York streetwear brand Supreme has been acquired by VF, the parent company of Vans, The North Face and Timberland. NPR discusses whether the brand will retain its street cred. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor