Trump To Order Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan And Iraq, A Source Confirms A U.S official has confirmed with NPR that the White House is planning to cut the number of troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. This news comes in the wake of a shake-up in leadership at the Pentagon.

